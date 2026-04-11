5,000 artistes on MKSY list but wait for pension in Odisha's Sundargarh

ROURKELA: More than 5,000 traditional artistes primarily associated with folk media in Sundargarh district are waiting for pension under the Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayata Yojana (MKSY), while above 7,000 fresh applications are pending consideration.

After the Mukhyamantri Kalakar Sahayat Yojana Rules 2018 were formulated, the Odia Language, Literature & Culture department regularly invites applications from poor traditional artistes for the monthly assistance.

Reliable sources in the Culture department informed that about 47,700 artistes are currently on the rolls to receive the allowance across Odisha, including around 2,200 from Sundargarh.

Meanwhile, about 5,334 more traditional artistes have cleared the final scrutiny to be eligible for the allowance but continue to wait for the monthly pension. Sources said, the department last invited application in December 2024 and over 7,000 fresh applications were received from across Sundargarh.

The applications would be taken up for scrutiny after receiving district-specific target from the department, sources said adding, these would be scrutinised which would follow with audition of artistes and then the district-level committee will finalise the eligible candidates.

Sundargarh has a rich heritage of folk art including Pala, Daskathia, tribal dance and song among other things with the traditional artistes spread across all 17 blocks of the district. Most of these artistes are poor and primarily depend on performing traditional art forms for livelihood. With earning from the traditional art performance not enough for sustenance, they also engage in agriculture activities and other odd jobs.