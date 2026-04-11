Around 20K people turn up for Hanuman Jayanti bike rally in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Amid heightened security measures, the bike rally for the upcoming Hanuman Jayanti festival passed off peacefully here on Friday evening, drawing a massive turnout of nearly 20,000 devotees including a significant number of women.

Led by Sambalpur MLA Jaynarayan Mishra, the rally commenced from Dhanupali and moved through Jail chowk, Bhutapada, Motijharan, Sunapali, Dhanakauda, Sakhipada, VSS Marg, Zilla School chowk, Sen Park, Shakti Sangha, Golebazar, Laxmi Talkies and Modipada before culminating at Municipality chowk.

Given the grand scale of the procession and its passage through several sensitive pockets, the district police put in place elaborate security arrangements. At least 17 platoons of police force were deployed across the city. The deployment included four additional SPs, 12 deputy SPs and 39 inspectors overseeing the arrangements, supported by 101 SIs and ASIs.

On the ground, 155 constables and 30 traffic personnel were stationed at key junctions to regulate movement and manage crowds, while 152 home guards assisted in maintaining order along the route. In addition, central armed forces comprising one company of BSF and two companies of CRPF were deployed in sensitive pockets, ensuring continuous vigil throughout the procession.

Police maintained a strict vigil throughout the rally, particularly in sensitive areas like Motijharan and Sunapali. Surveillance measures were intensified to ensure real-time monitoring and crowd management.