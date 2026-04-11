Four lift irrigation projects get Odisha cabinet approval; farmers cheer

SAMBALPUR: In a major development set to transform agriculture in Sambalpur, the Odisha Cabinet’s approval of projects under the Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation scheme has brought a wave of optimism among farmers across the district.

Under Cluster-27, four lift irrigation projects will be implemented at a cost of over Rs 220 crore to draw water from the Hirakud reservoir and supply it to farmlands through a pressurised system. The initiative will provide irrigation to across 54 villages, many of which have long struggled with erratic rainfall and lack of assured water sources.

For farmers in upland and rain-dependent areas, the project is being seen as a long-awaited solution. With access to reliable irrigation, cultivators are expected to move beyond single-season farming and adopt multiple cropping patterns, significantly boosting productivity and income.

Officials said the project will also encourage micro-irrigation practices and crop diversification, enabling farmers to shift from water-intensive paddy to more profitable cash crops. This transition is likely to improve both agricultural sustainability and household earnings in the region.

In a post on social media platform X, Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan welcomed the cabinet decision and said, “Through four schemes, water will be lifted from the Hirakud reservoir to provide irrigation to 6,210 hectares of farmland across 54 villages. This will play a major role in the socio-economic development of farmers.” He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Majhi for the approval.

The project, awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd, is expected to be completed within 36 months, with provisions for long-term operation and maintenance. For Sambalpur’s farming community, which has often grappled with uncertainty due to inadequate irrigation, the project is expected to pave way for higher yields and better livelihoods.