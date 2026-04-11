Obscene remarks by lecturer trigger row in Odisha women’s college; ICC probe on

SAMBALPUR: A fresh controversy has erupted at the Government Women’s College in Sambalpur after allegations of inappropriate and obscene remarks by a lecturer surfaced at the institution.

According to reports, a lecturer has been allegedly making objectionable and sexually suggestive comments towards students during classes repeatedly. In the last week of March, the matter was formally reported to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) which has initiated an inquiry.

However, the lecturer in question continues to take regular classes even before the investigation has been concluded, triggering resentment among students. The students have alleged that those who filed complaints against the lecturer are being threatened, heightening their sense of insecurity on campus.

Sources said at least four students initially reported the issue to a faculty member. Subsequently, the students and the faculty member submitted written complaints to the college principal, seeking action against the lecturer. It was also alleged that the lecturer misbehaved with the faculty member who was approached by the students.

Incidentally, the lecturer had earlier faced similar allegations at a college in Sundargarh where he was previously posted. Instead of strict disciplinary action, he was transferred to the women’s college in Sambalpur.