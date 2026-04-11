Odisha govt directed to submit report on inquiry into SCB fire

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to submit a status report on the judicial inquiry into recent fire at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) which claimed lives of 12 patients on March 16.

The two-judge bench of Justices KR Mohapatra and V Narasingh was on Thursday reviewing the progress of restoration work at the trauma care ICU of SCBMCH, which was severely damaged in a fire incident.

The order was issued after the bench was informed that a new trauma ICU, currently being set up within the department of surgery, is expected to become operational by April 25. The update was placed before the court by Health secretary Aswathy S along with SCB superintendent Prof Jyotish Chandra Choudhury.

They apprised the bench that interim arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted care for trauma patients. At present, critically injured patients are being treated in ICUs managed by various departments, including orthopaedics and neurosurgery.

Taking it on record, the bench directed additional government advocate Debasis Nayak to apprise the court about the progress made in the judicial inquiry into the fire tragedy while emphasising that the ongoing probe should not hinder restoration work of the trauma care ICU of SCBMCH.