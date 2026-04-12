12 years on, Rajgangpur railway overbridge still unfinished, set to miss 2026 deadline

ROURKELA: Even after 12 years of its approval, construction of the road over bridge (ROB) at Rajgangpur level crossing is yet to see light of the day. Now, it’s going to miss another deadline.

The ROB, being built over the busy Howrah-Mumbai main line of the South Eastern Railway (SER), is likely to miss its revised completion deadline of June 2026. Reliable sources said that while the central portion of the ROB falling under SER’s jurisdiction is almost complete, the remaining sections of the bridge along with approach roads on both sides are being executed by the Works department.

However, the project has encountered a major hurdle due to poor soil conditions, which requires a change in the foundation design. Sources said four pillars fall within the affected soil zone, and work is currently on hold pending revised pillar drawings and necessary approvals. Meanwhile, pillar erection in other sections, along with associated works, is underway, with a target to begin slab casting within the next couple of months.

Sub-divisional officer (SDO) of Works department for Rajgangpur Roshan Tigga said the project has reached the 50 per cent completion mark and once the revised drawings are received, the work would be expedited.

Sources familiar with the project attributed the delay to multiple factors. The ROB project, based on 50:50 cost-sharing model, received in-principle approval from the state government in 2014. However, the first tender was floated only in 2018, and no physical progress was made over the next four years due to land acquisition hurdles.