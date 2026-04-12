Driver crushed to death as Hyva hits truck on NH-55

CUTTACK: A Hyva driver was killed after his stone chips-laden vehicle rammed into another truck from behind on the Oranda overbridge along NH-55 within Gurudijhatia police limits on Saturday.

According to police sources, the iron rod-laden truck was on its way from Dhenkanal to Bhubaneswar when the Hyva rammed into it at high speed.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the Hyva truck driver was crushed inside his cabin and died on the spot. The deceased was identified as Suresh Kumar Mohanty (35) of Sutunda under Niali police limits.

The force of the crash caused complete decapitation of Mohanty. Fire service personnel from Athagarh reached the spot upon being informed and retrieved the body from the mangled cabin using a gas cutter.

The body was sent to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital for postmortem. The driver of the iron rod-laden truck has been detained, and further investigation is underway, said Gurudijhatia police station IIC Subhendu Mishra.