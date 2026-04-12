Five arrested for poaching in Similipal

BARIPADA: Forest officials of Similipal south wildlife division and police on Friday jointly raided a house in Katuria village under Kaptipada police limits and arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in poaching inside the Similipal Wildlife Sanctuary. Three country-made guns were seized from their possession.

The accused were identified as Mahendra Murmu, Dama Soren, Laxman Murmu, Ramjit Murmu and Meghanad Murmu of Katuria village.

Deputy director of Similipal south wildlife division Samrat Gowda said the raid was conducted basing on the photographs of armed poachers captured in an AI camera installed inside the wildlife sanctuary. During the searches, three country-made guns and other incriminating articles were seized from their possession.

A case was registered under Wildlife Protection Act against the accused. They will be produced in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Baripada for further action, Gowda said.