Heatwave alert in Odisha: IMD warns of 4–6°C temperature spike from next week

BHUBANESWAR: Brace for the first surge of the blistering summer as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warning from next week for the state. Over the next four to five days, the maximum day temperature is expected to jump by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius.

According to the national weather body, a heatwave may prevail in western districts between Monday and Wednesday. Hot conditions are likely in Bargarh district, while a few places in Balangir may experience a heatwave on Tuesday and Wednesday. Sambalpur too may witness a heatwave on Wednesday. The Met office has also predicted hot and humid conditions in other parts of the state, including coastal districts, over the next six days. Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati could see an appreciable jump in temperature between Sunday and Friday.

A rise in temperature by 4.5°C to 6.4°C above the normal seasonal average is considered a heatwave event for a place.

Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, Manorama Mohanty, said many parts of the state had received relief from hot and humid conditions as the mercury had dropped this week due to nor’wester rains. The rainfall activity is expected to reduce from next week onwards and, coupled with clear sky conditions, may lead to a heatwave in western districts, she added. The coastal districts, meanwhile, may reel under hot and humid conditions due to moisture availability.