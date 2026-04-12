LPG crisis: Food business takes a hit in Koraput

JEYPORE: Regulations on LPG supply in the wake of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East have severely impacted small food businesses across Koraput district with hotels in Jeypore, Semiliguda, Kotpad and adjoining areas bearing the brunt.

A large number of roadside food stalls, eateries and small hotels have either curtailed their operating hours or shut down temporarily due to non-availability of cooking gas. Vendors say the crisis has disrupted daily operations and forced them to scale down menus.

“I am forced to close my tiffin centre frequently due to shortage of cooking gas. After the new regulations, it has become impossible to run the business throughout the week,” said Rajendra Sahu, a food stall owner of Jeypore. Echoing similar concerns, Ram Nayak, a hotelier from Semiliguda, said he is now focusing only on items that require minimal cooking time. “We have cut nearly 70 per cent of our normal food menu,” he added.

The impact is particularly visible along national and state highways passing through the tribal-dominated belt, where several dhabas and small hotels have either stopped serving non-vegetarian dishes or significantly limited such offerings to avoid fuel-intensive cooking.

Market sources estimate that at least 200 food stalls, small hotels and dhabas across the region have been affected due to the LPG supply constraints, leading to substantial business losses and loss of livelihood for many dependent workers.

District chief civil supplies officer Manas Ranjan Mohapatra said establishments using authorised commercial LPG cylinders are operating normally. “The administration has intensified checks to ensure proper use of LPG. Legal commercial users are not facing any disruption, but action is being taken against unauthorised usage,” he said.