Majhi unveils underpass on NH-20, says govt committed to road safety

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated a newly-constructed underpass on the Panikoili-Rimula section of NH-20 at Langlakanti in Keonjhar district.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the state government is committed to foster infrastructure development and improve road safety across Odisha. “This underpass has been developed as an important road along NH-20, which connects major industrial, mining and commercial areas of the state. It is expected to reduce traffic issues in the locality besides nearby areas like Tikira, Dhenkikote and Barbeda,” he said.

He said the underpass will act as a grade separator, ensuring smooth traffic and uninterrupted movement, and also provide a safe pedestrian crossing for the local residents.

Earlier in the day, Majhi attended the centenary celebrations of Chandrashekhar Government High School at Bodapalasa where he sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the development of the school infrastructure and directed the district administration to provide seven acre land to the institution.

He said that the state government has brought forth many new schemes and programmes for transformation in the education sector. “Around 20,000 teachers have been recruited in the last one-and-a-half years while steps are being taken to employ another 45,000 new teachers in the coming days. This apart, 13,000 schematic teachers have also been regularised,” the chief minister said.