Majhi unveils underpass on NH-20, says govt committed to road safety

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday inaugurated a newly-constructed underpass on the Panikoili-Rimula section of NH-20 at Langlakanti in Keonjhar district.
Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the state government is committed to foster infrastructure development and improve road safety across Odisha. “This underpass has been developed as an important road along NH-20, which connects major industrial, mining and commercial areas of the state. It is expected to reduce traffic issues in the locality besides nearby areas like Tikira, Dhenkikote and Barbeda,” he said.
He said the underpass will act as a grade separator, ensuring smooth traffic and uninterrupted movement, and also provide a safe pedestrian crossing for the local residents.
Earlier in the day, Majhi attended the centenary celebrations of Chandrashekhar Government High School at Bodapalasa where he sanctioned Rs 3 crore for the development of the school infrastructure and directed the district administration to provide seven acre land to the institution.
He said that the state government has brought forth many new schemes and programmes for transformation in the education sector. “Around 20,000 teachers have been recruited in the last one-and-a-half years while steps are being taken to employ another 45,000 new teachers in the coming days. This apart, 13,000 schematic teachers have also been regularised,” the chief minister said.
Majhi further informed that a provision of over Rs 31,997 crore has been made for the School and Mass Education department during 2026-27, which is 10.3 per cent of the total budget. “Steps are being taken to establish one model primary school in each panchayat of the state and work for it has started,” he said.
The chief minister said that under PM Shri Yojana, 800 schools in the state are being converted into centres of excellence. Emphasis is being given to develop basic literacy and numeracy among students through the Skilled Odisha Mission, he said.
Chairman of district planning board Fakir Mohan Naik, Patna MLA Akhil Chandra Nayak, Keonjhar special development council chairperson Mamita Naik and collector Vishal Singh attended the programme. Majhi also inaugurated a bridge over the Aradei Nala, which is expected to ease communication for people of the Bodapalasa area and five nearby panchayats. The over 100-metre-long bridge will be a new identity for Keonjhar Sadar block, Majhi said.