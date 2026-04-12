Odisha govt brings Utkal University MTech (CS) admissions under OJEE from 2026–27

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has asked OJEE committee to conduct admission to MTech (Computer Science) programme of Utkal University, which is run in self-finance mode, through OJEE-2026.

The move comes after the Higher Education department expressed its reluctance to include it in the Common PG Entrance Test (CPET) this year.

The SDTE department has asked the OJEE chairman to take necessary measures for inclusion of the MTech programme in the OJEE seat matrix from the ensuing 2026-27 academic year. Sources said after remaining suspended for around three years, the programme was resumed in the university from 2025-26, under the department of Computer Science and Application, with an intake capacity of 30. However, with the CPET and OJEE 2025 being already over, the university had to initiate the admission process on its own.

An official said with government asking universities to conduct admission process through proper entrance test, they approached the DHE to include it in the CPET for 2026-27 academic year. However, the department expressed its reluctance to include the technical programme in the test citing that arrangements for CPET 2026 had already progressed substantially with the 49 existing papers. The department, however, communicated to the university authorities that their proposal might be considered for inclusion in CPET from the next academic year. OJEE 2026 will tentatively be held from May 4.