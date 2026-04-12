Odisha has huge potential for setting up a nuclear plant: CM

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of the country marking a significant leap in nuclear power generation with the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu gaining criticality, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday said Odisha’s prospects in the sector have brightened.

Addressing students during the silver jubilee celebration of Government College of Engineering (GCE), Keonjhar, Majhi said Odisha has abundant thorium resources for which the state has strong potential for establishment of nuclear power plant in the future.

Hailing the first criticality achieved by PFBR in Kalpakkam, Majhi had described it as a transformative leap in the nation’s journey towards sustainable and self-reliant energy solutions.

Apart from this, the CM also announced that GCE will be developed as a Centre of Excellence and encouraged students to focus on higher research and skill development.

Speaking about industrial growth and employment, he stated that investments worth around Rs 2.8 lakh crore had been made in the state in the last two years, which have created over two lakh job opportunities. Odisha is now emerging as an attractive hub for youth due to its industrial growth, he said.

The chief minister encouraged the students to explore innovation and entrepreneurship to generate new opportunities. He emphasised that youth will play a decisive role in building a prosperous and developed Odisha by 2036.