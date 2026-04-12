Odisha tops 17th Vishwakarma Awards with 10 projects winning national honours

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha has emerged the top performer at the 17th Vishwakarma Awards, with 10 projects receiving national recognition for excellence in construction and infrastructure development.

The Works department secured awards for three key projects Lokayukta Bhawan, Mother and Child Hospital in Jajpur and the newly-completed Cancer Hospital in Balangir. Chief engineer Manoj Mahananda received the award.

Addressing the award ceremony function, presented by the Construction Industry Development Council at the Dr BR Ambedkar International Centre, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari stressed the importance of innovation and efficiency in the construction sector, particularly in preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) and adopting modern practices.

The Water Resources department earned accolades for five major projects, including Gangadhar Meher Project, Purnagad Mega Lift, Bhanjanagar Dam, Mahabirida anicut, and Lower Suktel. The awards were received by engineer-in-chief Lingaraj Gouda.

In the sports sector, two facilities at Kalinga Stadium, Shuttle and Aquatic complexes, were recognised, with Sports department official Dhirendra Kumar Pattnaik accepting the awards.