One killed, 20 injured after OSRTC bus rolls down from hill in Koraput

JEYPORE: At least one person died and 20 were injured after an OSRTC bus, which was plying on NH-26, plunged down a hill near Sunki police station under Pottangi block in Koraput district in the early hours of Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Jambhaba Bihari (45) of Bolgaon village under Kalahandi’s Kalampur block. The accident took place at around 2 am near Sunki police station, when the bus, which was going from Bhawanipatna to Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam with 37 passengers on board, veered off the road and fell down the hill.

Preliminary reports indicate that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a sharp curve, due to which it fell into a gorge. On being alerted, Sunki police, along with fire services personnel, ambulance staff and health department teams, rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Bihari, who was trapped under the bus, was rescued and taken to a nearby health centre, where he was declared dead. The injured were shifted to Pottangi community health centre for treatment. While most sustained minor injuries, one passenger is critical.

Sunabeda SDPO Sumitra Jena said all passengers have been rescued and are undergoing treatment. Further investigation into the incident is underway.