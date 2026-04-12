Orissa HC sets aside CBSE order cancelling results of 74 Class XII Bargarh students

CUTTACK: In a significant ruling, the Orissa High Court has quashed the cancellation of Class XII examination results of 74 students from Padampur Public School in Bargarh district and directed Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to publish them within a week.

The students had appeared for the Senior School Certificate Examination, 2025 conducted by the CBSE at Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Bandupali.

However, when results were declared on May 13, 2025, their scores were withheld and marked as ‘result later (RL)’ without any marks being awarded. Later, an official order dated May 26, 2025, issued by the CBSE regional director, Bhubaneswar, classified their results under ‘unfair means (UFM)’ and cancelled them in all subjects.

Challenging the decision, the students initially approached the High Court, which on December 8, 2025, directed them to submit representations before the CBSE regional director. Despite compliance, no response was received, prompting the present petition seeking quashing of the cancellation order and publication of results.