Patra writes to Jual Oram, seeks his intervention in Sijimali imbroglio

BHUBANESWAR: BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on Saturday sought urgent intervention of Union Tribal Affairs minister Jual Oram into the alleged indiscriminate police action against tribals in Sijimali area of Rayagada district.

In a letter to the minister, Patra expressed deep concern over the situation arising from protests by local tribal communities against a bauxite mining project in the area. He said that police action against protesters has resulted in injuries on both sides.

The BJD leader flagged several issues including the need to protect tribal communities from “brute and indiscriminate” police action. He also emphasised the importance of ensuring free, prior and informed consent of gram sabha before undertaking mining-related activities in the tribal-dominated areas.

Patra emphasised strict adherence to statutory safeguards provided under laws such as the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) (PESA) Act and the Forest Rights Act (FRA) before undertaking any non-forest activities in scheduled areas.

“I urge your immediate intervention to ensure restraint on the ground and safeguard the rights, dignity and security of tribal communities. I also request you to kindly engage with the chief minister of Odisha to address concerns arising from the recent police action,” Patra said.

The BJD leader said as Union Tribal Affairs minister, Oram’s intervention at this juncture will infuse confidence in the affected tribal communities as he belongs to the state.