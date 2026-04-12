Sand mafia attacks mining officer in Odisha's Jeypore, probe on

JEYPORE: A junior mining officer was allegedly attacked by sand mafia after he caught them red-handed while they were attempting to illegally transport sand, near Balia bridge under Jeypore Sadar police limits on Friday evening.

The victim, Pradeep Kumar Munda, sustained injuries in the attack and was admitted to a hospital for treatment. Around six of the miscreants, are currently at large.

As per police sources, Munda was returning on his motorcycle after inspecting a stone crusher unit near Sana Ajei village when he intercepted the sand-laden tractor near Balia bridge.

On verification, Munda found that the vehicle lacked valid permits and royalty documents. He then told the driver that the vehicle would be seized for illegal transportation of sand. Soon after, the driver alerted the tractor owner about it, who then arrived at the spot along with five of his associates.

Police said after reaching the spot, the tractor owner directed the driver to flee the spot along with the vehicle.

When Munda attempted to stop them, the owner along with his five associates attacked him and even attempted to strangulate Munda, in an apparent bid to kill him, police said.

Soon after, locals present nearby rescued the mining officer. In the meantime, the accused fled the spot along with the tractor. Later, on being informed, Jeypore Sadar police reached the spot and rescued the injured mining officer.

Inspector in-charge (IIC) Sachindra Pradhan said a case was registered and investigation has been launched.