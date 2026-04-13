140 students fall ill with diarrhoea after eating food in Ashram school

BARIPADA: Nearly 140 students of a government tribal residential school in Mayurbhanj district fell ill following a suspected diarrhoea outbreak on Sunday.

The incident was reported from Kakabandha Ashram school in Rasgovindpur block. Sources said the students consumed fermented rice (pakhala), mashed potatoes and mango chutney in the morning. Soon after eating the food, several students complained of loose motion and vomiting.

Parents of the affected students alleged that the school authorities did not take any immediate action. Headmaster Jayanta Kumar Panigrahi called the ambulance at 3.30 pm after parents of several inmates reached the hostel. However, due to unavailability of ambulance, the affected students were transported to Rasgovindpur community health centre (CHC) in auto-rickshaws. Around 20 to 25 students were reportedly crammed into a single auto-rickshaw, they claimed.

The parents further alleged that the school had served stale food to students, which could have caused the illness. They claimed that the school authorities didn’t inform them about the children’s condition in time.

Later in the day, parents and local residents staged protests alleging gross negligence on the part of both the school authorities. They demanded a thorough inquiry into the incident and strict action against those found responsible.

The tribal residential school has 240 inmates, studying in Classes 1 to 8. The school authorities maintained that only 15 inmates were affected.

Sources in Rasgovindpur CHC said doctors are providing necessary treatment to the affected students.

Rasgovindpur child development project officer Malati Marandi said she will inquire into the matter and necessary action will be taken after the inquiry.