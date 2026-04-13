Education a tool to build meaningful life, says CM

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said education should be viewed as a foundational tool for building a meaningful life rather than merely a mechanism for securing employment.

Addressing an event to mark the platinum jubilee of PM Shri Kushaleshwar government high school in Keonjhar district, the chief minister said, “In today’s competitive world, academic learning must be complemented by skills, creativity, and innovation.” He urged students to lead a disciplined life, value time, avoid distractions, and remain goal-oriented.

Highlighting the role of schools in character building, Majhi said along with academic knowledge, schools play a crucial role in instilling life values and discipline.

“The foundation of a child’s character begins in school,” he remarked.

The chief minister said the Kushaleshwar high school, which started under modest circumstances in 1950, has become a prestigious educational institution and behind its progress is the sacrifice and dedication of many educationists, teachers and local residents.