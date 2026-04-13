Nageswar Tangi power station commissioned, to address needs of Old Town

BHUBANESWAR: Putting an end to the long-standing demand of residents of Old Town and Nageswar Tangi areas in the city, the TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) on Sunday commissioned the new Nageswar Tangi primary substation (PSS) under Odisha Distribution System Strengthening Project (ODSSP) phase-IV.

Inaugurating the project, Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said it will be a significant step towards strengthening the power infrastructure of Old Bhubaneswar.

The substation, built at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore, has a capacity of 2x8 MVA, 33/11 kV and is connected to the Badagada PSS through a dedicated 33 kV underground source. The substation is equipped with five 11 kV outgoing feeders, ensuring reliable and stable electricity supply to key areas.

Officials said, over 6,500 consumers across Gautam Nagar, Nageswar Tangi, Lewis Road, Gouri Nagar, Rameswarpatna and Rath Road will benefit from improved and reliable electricity supply. Uninterrupted and stable power supply will now be ensured to major religious places such as Lingaraj temple, Mausima temple and Kedar Gouri temple, improving convenience for the devotees, they added.

TPCODL CEO Arvind Singh said the company remains committed to strengthening power infrastructure in central Odisha and providing reliable, efficient electricity services to enhance customer satisfaction.