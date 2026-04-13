Odisha doctor suicide: HC refuses bail to Nigerian accused

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to grant bail to a foreign national accused in a high-profile abetment of suicide case linked to alleged blackmail and immigration violations.

The bail application was filed by Djedje Raymond alias Chijioke John Okoye, a Nigerian who was arrested from Delhi by the Cuttack police on March 24 last year. The 31-year-old resident of Abidjan in Nigeria is accused of abetting the suicide of a lady doctor in Cuttack on March 1, 2025.

He is facing the charges in connection with Dargha Bazar Police Station Case (2025), currently pending before the District & Sessions Judge, Cuttack. While charge sheet in the case has been submitted under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act, the Passports Act, 1967, and the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, Okoye had filed a bail petition in the high court on December 22.

After examining the case records and submissions on April 9, Justice Gourishankar Satapathy observed that the allegations were serious in nature, involving not only abetment of suicide but also forgery and illegal stay in the country.