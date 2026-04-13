Odisha sets paddy purchase record, buys 77.78 lakh tonne this kharif season

BHUBANESWAR: The state achieved a historic milestone in paddy procurement during the current kharif marketing season with purchase of 77.78 lakh tonne under the price support system of the Centre and state government.

The procurement drive which ran for nearly five months from November 15, 2025 to April 7, 2026 saw participation of 18.85 lakh farmers. During this period, the state government disbursed over Rs 23,603 crore directly to the bank account of the farmers, setting a new benchmark in procurement-linked payments. Of the total amount, the state component of Rs 5,565.59 crore was towards input subsidy to the farmers.

As per official data, the total kharif paddy procurement touched nearly 78 lakh tonne, a significant increase from around 73.45 lakh tonne recorded last year during the same period. The state government has also set a target to procure 93 lakh tonne, comprising 73 lakh tonne during kharif and 20 lakh tonne during rabi season.

To facilitate farmers, as many as 4,869 mandis were opened this season across the state. Paddy was procured at Rs 3,100 per quintal, which includes the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,369 per quintal announced by the Centre along with additional state incentives to enhance farmers’ income.