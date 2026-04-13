Odisha to witness three heatwave days this week, says met department

BHUBANESWAR: Mercury is set to witness a sharp climb in Odisha as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heatwave for three days for parts of the state this week.

As per the national weather body, maximum day temperature will rise by 4 degree Celsius to 6 deg C in the next four to five days. Heatwave may occur at a few places in Bargarh and Balangir districts on Tuesday. Similarly, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts may experience heatwave on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meanwhile, hot and humid conditions will prevail at a few places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts till Saturday.

The special relief commissioner’s (SRC) office has directed all district collectors to advise citizens to take precautionary measures while going outside between 11 am and 3.30 pm till the sultry weather conditions prevail in the state. On Sunday, temperatures across Odisha saw a steady climb with six places recording 40 degree Celsius or more. Titilagarh was the hottest at 41.5 deg C followed by Bhawanipatna and Balangir at 41 deg C each, Jharsuguda 40.7 deg C, Sambalpur 40.1 deg C and Hirakud 40 deg C.

Meanwhile on Saturday, Titilagarh had recorded 39.5 deg C while Bhawanipatna and Balangir’s temperatures stood at 38 deg C and 37.3 deg C respectively.