President to unveil multiple projects at Rourkela on April 21

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Sunday informed that President Droupadi Murmu would inaugurate multiple projects at Rourkela on April 21.
Addressing mediapersons here, Oram said the President would arrive at Jharsuguda airport and reach Rourkela in a helicopter. She is scheduled to inaugurate the Rourkela One project comprising the integrated command and control centre, tribal museum and an auditorium at Civil Township. Murmu would also inaugurate the big recreational park at Koelnagar along with the science park and planetarium at Chhend in virtual mode.
Oram said the President would be welcomed by around 10,000 schoolchildren and members of different cultural troupes.
Murmu’s upcoming visit to Rourkela is expected to boost development of the city and promote its rich cultural heritage, he added.
While the President’s detailed official tour itinerary is yet to arrive, BJP spokesperson Dhiren Senapati said as per the tentative programme, she would arrive at the venue in Sector 13 at around 11.10 am to attend a grand cultural programme and visit the stalls put up by self-help groups.
From there, she would be taken to the Rourkela One complex. Murmu would leave Rourkela at 4.05 pm for Jharsuguda airport.
On the day, the Union minister accompanied by ADM and chief executive officer of Rourkela Smart City Ltd (RSCL) Deenah Dastageer inspected the Rourkela One project. Oram said the Rourkela One project and the big recreational park have been constructed at a cost of around Rs 88 crore and Rs 42.44 crore respectively. The combined cost of the science park and planetarium is around Rs 27 crore.