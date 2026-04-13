President to unveil multiple projects at Rourkela on April 21

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram on Sunday informed that President Droupadi Murmu would inaugurate multiple projects at Rourkela on April 21.

Addressing mediapersons here, Oram said the President would arrive at Jharsuguda airport and reach Rourkela in a helicopter. She is scheduled to inaugurate the Rourkela One project comprising the integrated command and control centre, tribal museum and an auditorium at Civil Township. Murmu would also inaugurate the big recreational park at Koelnagar along with the science park and planetarium at Chhend in virtual mode.

Oram said the President would be welcomed by around 10,000 schoolchildren and members of different cultural troupes.