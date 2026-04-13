Three die of electrocution in Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: At least three persons were killed and one suffered critical injuries after reportedly coming in contact with a live wire at Patola village under Balimi police limits here on Sunday evening.

The deceased are yet to be identified. The incident occurred when a pandal was being constructed for a ‘Danda’ dance event.

According to reports, villagers were erecting the pandal using iron poles when the four reportedly accidentally came in contact with an overhead live electric wire. All of them sustained severe electric shock.

They were immediately rushed to Angul district headquarters hospital, where doctors declared three of them dead on arrival. The fourth persons, who sustained critical burns, is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot for investigation. Efforts are underway to identify the victims, said police.