Bhubaneswar turns 78, citizens come together in celebration

BHUBANESWAR: Grand celebrations marked the 78th foundation day of Bhubaneswar on Monday, with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Speaker Surama Padhy and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joining in to commemorate the occasion.
Conveying his greetings to citizens on the special day, the Governor said Bhubaneswar is celebrated as a city that beautifully blends its timeless heritage with steady progress. “Rooted in history and moving ahead with purpose, Bhubaneswar continues to grow, inspire and make us proud,” he said.
Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Surama Padhy called for accelerating the city’s development process. She also urged people to come forward and be a part of the state capital’s growth story.
Extending his greetings to the people of the state and residents of Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi termed the state capital as a confluence of heritage, culture and modernity. “It has created a new identity on the global stage as a prominent hub for education, IT and sports,” the CM said, urging all to resolve to build Bhubaneswar into an ever cleaner, more beautiful and progressive city.
Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi also conveyed their wishes on the day.
Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das highlighted the capital city’s growing rank in Swachh Survekshan and appealed citizens to preserve the city’s rich cultural heritage and work collectively to build a cleaner, greener and more beautiful capital.
Capital Foundation Day Celebration Committee president Pradosh Patnaik, vice-president Pradyumna Mohanty and general secretary Sanat Mishra also spoke.
The foundation day celebration included a ceremonial flag hoisting, parade inspection and a civil parade featuring 51 contingents. Many educational institutions participated in the parade. A grand torch rally was also taken out from Lingaraj Temple to PMG square, covering key city points.
The day also featured floral tributes at the foundation plaque near the State Assembly, felicitation of distinguished guests and a special photo exhibition by the I&PR department on Bhubaneswar’s historical, cultural, architectural and developmental journey, highlighting its transformation into a modern smart city.
Bhubaneswar was formally established as the capital of Odisha on April 13, 1948. The foundation stone of the city had been laid by the then Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru. German architect Otto Konigsberger had designed the master plan of the modern city of Bhubaneswar which was among the first planned cities in the country along with Chandigarh and Jamshedpur.
BJD slams govt over ‘disrespect’ to Speaker
The BJD on Monday criticised the state government for allegedly undermining the dignity of the office of the Assembly Speaker. BJD spokesperson and media coordinator Lenin Mohanty alleged the manner in which the Information and Public Relations department released advertisements in print media on the occasion of the foundation day of Bhubaneswar was grossly disrespectful to the position of Speaker.
The message of the Speaker was placed at the bottom after Governor and Chief Minister, which diminished the importance of the chair. Reiterating the party’s stance, Mohanty said the BJD has consistently stood for upholding the dignity of the Speaker’s chair. He also recalled that the party had earlier objected to the Speaker’s visit to a BJP office after assuming office.