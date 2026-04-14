Bhubaneswar turns 78, citizens come together in celebration

BHUBANESWAR: Grand celebrations marked the 78th foundation day of Bhubaneswar on Monday, with Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, Speaker Surama Padhy and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joining in to commemorate the occasion.

Conveying his greetings to citizens on the special day, the Governor said Bhubaneswar is celebrated as a city that beautifully blends its timeless heritage with steady progress. “Rooted in history and moving ahead with purpose, Bhubaneswar continues to grow, inspire and make us proud,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Speaker Surama Padhy called for accelerating the city’s development process. She also urged people to come forward and be a part of the state capital’s growth story.

Extending his greetings to the people of the state and residents of Bhubaneswar, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi termed the state capital as a confluence of heritage, culture and modernity. “It has created a new identity on the global stage as a prominent hub for education, IT and sports,” the CM said, urging all to resolve to build Bhubaneswar into an ever cleaner, more beautiful and progressive city.

Leader of Opposition and BJD president Naveen Patnaik, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi also conveyed their wishes on the day.

Bhubaneswar mayor Sulochana Das highlighted the capital city’s growing rank in Swachh Survekshan and appealed citizens to preserve the city’s rich cultural heritage and work collectively to build a cleaner, greener and more beautiful capital.