Class 5 student dies, over 100 others fall sick after having meal at Odisha government-run tribal school

A Class 5 student died, and over 100 other children have fallen ill after having a meal at a government-run tribal residential school in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

The students fell ill after having the meal, which reportedly included fermented rice ('pakhala'), mashed potatoes, and mango chutney, at the Kakabandha Ashram School on Sunday morning.

Over 100 students were rushed to the local community health centre, from where 67 of them were shifted to the PMR Medical College and Hospital at Baripada in a serious state, PTI reported citing officials.

"Rupali Besra, a student of Class 5, had to be admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Monday. Despite continuous medical intervention, she died on Tuesday morning," Mayurbhanj district collector Hema Kanta Say, was quoted as saying by PTI.

"At present, 66 students are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while another 41 are admitted at the community health centre. One medical team has been sent to the health centre while another is camping at the school," he added.