Extra-marital affair, same-sex love link to Odisha man’s murder; wife among five held

JAJPUR: Nearly a week after a 25-year-old man was shot dead near Kalimegha, Jajpur Town police on Sunday arrested his wife, her paramour and three other persons for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Police said Somya Sagar Samal was killed by prime accused Tapas Kumar Khilar (27) with the help of the deceased’s wife Shubhashree Samal (24). Tapas’ sister Priti Prabha Priyadarshini (24), Ankit Thakur (35) and Suraj Singh (36) allegedly assisted in the crime.

According to police, Subhashree and Priti used to work in a beauty parlour in Jajpur town in 2020. During the course of time, the two women reportedly entered a same-sex relationship. Subhashree frequently visited Priti’s house where she met the latter’s brother Tapas and fell in love with him. Later, Tapas established a physical relationship with Subhashree on the promise of marriage, said police.

However, Subhashree married Somya on July 14, 2024 but reportedly continued her affair with Tapas. Police said when Somya came to know about his wife’s extra-marital affair and same-sex relationship, he allegedly warned Tapas and Priti to stay away from Subhashree. Enraged, Tapas hatched a plan to eliminate Somya.

Police said Tapas, who works as a driver in Rourkela, contacted Ankit and Suraj to purchase a country-made gun. He reportedly bought the gun from Rourkela’s with the duo’s help and returned to Jajpur town on March 31.