Four-year-old son exposes father for killing mother, dumping body in septic tank in Odisha

UMERKOTE: A 34-year-old man killed his wife after a heated quarrel and hid her body in a septic tank at Borgaan village under Raighar block in Nabarangpur district. It was the couple’s four-year-old son who exposed the crime by revealing the details of the murder to neighbours on Sunday.

Police said accused Subas Gond has been taken into custody on charges of killing his 29-year-old wife Manai Gond. The crime took place on Saturday night.

Sources said Subas and Manai along with their two sons, the younger one is a two-year-old, returned home after attending a wedding on Saturday afternoon. A heated fight broke out between the couple after Subas reportedly questioned his wife’s character.

Later in the night, Subas came home in an inebriated condition and quarrelled with Manai again in front of their two sons. The situation turned ugly when he hit his wife’s head with a wooden plank in a fit of rage. The woman died on the spot. In an attempt to conceal the crime, the accused reportedly packed his wife’s body in a sack and dragged it outside before dumping it in a septic tank on their house premises, said police.