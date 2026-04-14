Judicial probe begins into SCB fire mishap in Odisha

CUTTACK: The judicial commission appointed by the state government on Monday visited the SCB Medical College and Hospital to probe the devastating fire mishap at the trauma care ICU that claimed 12 lives last month. The commission is headed by retired district judge Laxmidhar Biswal.

Biswal questioned the medical, paramedical staff and officials of the hospital who were present on the ill-fated night, to ascertain the sequence of events that led to the mishap, their role and accountability, and preparedness of the hospital and other agencies concerned in responding to such emergencies.

He also inspected the trauma care ICU where the incident had occurred. “We questioned the hospital staff who were present and performing duty during the time of the mishap and sought reports in this connection from the authorities concerned. Their statements will be recorded,” the former judge told mediapersons.

The commission has also asked the state government to publish notice inviting affidavits from the public in connection with the incident within 15 days of its publication, he said. “We are looking into the incident from all angles. Whosoever is required in the inquiry will be physically examined and all evidences recorded,” Biswal said.