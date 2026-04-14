Maoist camp unearthed in Sunabeda sanctuary days after Odisha declared Naxal-free

NUAPADA: Even as Odisha, along with the rest of the states, was declared Maoist-free, security forces have discovered a Naxal camp deep inside Sunabeda Wildlife Sanctuary in Nuapada district.

The breakthrough came on Sunday during an anti-Maoist operation carried out by the Central Reserve Police Force in the forested area near Dhekunpani village under Komna police limits.

Acting on intelligence inputs, security personnel launched an intensive combing operation. During the search, the team along with sniffer dogs traced the location of the concealed hideout after a thorough sweep of the area.

Search led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of materials used for the preparation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs). It included 70 gelatin sticks, three steel containers and other materials. The nature of the materials suggested the camp may have been used for assembling explosives, to target security forces or disrupt operations.

Commandant Eric Gilbert Jose confirmed the seizure and said the gelatin sticks were destroyed at the spot and videographed.

Nuapada SP Amritpal Singh said it is yet to be determined whether the recovered dump is an old stockpile or part of a recently used Maoist camp. Further details will emerge as investigation progresses.

Security forces have intensified vigil in and around the sanctuary area following the operation. Additional forces have been deployed and further combing operations are underway to trace any Maoist operative linked to the camp.