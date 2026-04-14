Odisha CM lays stone for Barbil bypass ring road project

KEONJHAR/BARBIL: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday laid the foundation stone for the long-awaited Barbil bypass ring road project at Kalinga Nagar in Keonjhar’s Barbil on Monday.

To be built at a cost of Rs 1,581.21 crore, this four-lane 18.326 km-long road will have nine bridges, bus stops, passengers rest rooms along with other ultramodern facilities. A total of 251.724 acre of land will be used for the ring road project which is expected to significantly ease traffic congestion in the mining town of Barbil.

The chief minister also laid foundation stones for 51 projects worth Rs 326.43 crore and inaugurated 24 projects at a cost of Rs 29.41 crore. A few days ago, the Cabinet approved a grid substation for Keonjhar. Majhi said this project will be completed in three years at a cost of Rs 1,647 crore. He said an electricity substation would be constructed for Joda, Basudevpur and Barbil areas at a cost of Rs 298 crore.

Other important projects that were launched on the day included the 10-km-long Bamweri-Palasa-Gurda-Koida road worth Rs 95 crore and 7.5-km long Suakati-Dubuna-Kalimati road valued at Rs 30 crore. The KIDCO road from Palashpanga to Bamweri will also be improved at a cost of Rs 30 crore.