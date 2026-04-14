Odisha government to focus on curbing illegal liquor trade: Min

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has intensified efforts to ensure effective implementation of the new excise policy with focus on curbing liquor trade and enhancing excise revenue, said Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday.

Harichandan chaired a high-level review meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan where key reforms were discussed, including replacement of the existing MGQ (minimum guaranteed quantity) system with MGER (minimum guaranteed excise revenue).

Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Harichandan said the new mechanism is expected to reduce pressure on liquor vendors to meet mandatory sales targets, creating a more balanced and sustainable business environment. He said the major focus of the discussion was on the transition from the old regime to the new one.