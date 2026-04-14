Odisha government to focus on curbing illegal liquor trade: Min

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has intensified efforts to ensure effective implementation of the new excise policy with focus on curbing liquor trade and enhancing excise revenue, said Excise minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday.
Harichandan chaired a high-level review meeting at the Lok Seva Bhawan where key reforms were discussed, including replacement of the existing MGQ (minimum guaranteed quantity) system with MGER (minimum guaranteed excise revenue).
Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Harichandan said the new mechanism is expected to reduce pressure on liquor vendors to meet mandatory sales targets, creating a more balanced and sustainable business environment. He said the major focus of the discussion was on the transition from the old regime to the new one.
“We also discussed on enhancing transparency and accountability in the liquor shop lottery process. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) which has been assigned the job to develop the e-lottery system made a presentation on the allocation process for off-shop, on-shop and premium liquor shops,” the minister said.
Harichandan also held a meeting with OS (Out Still) vendors to review production practices and streamline procurement systems. He said vendors were instructed to ensure hygienic and clean conditions during the preparation of OS liquor. The minister directed vendors to adopt improved and modern techniques to enhance production efficiency, particularly in the use of mahua flowers, a key raw material.
On procurement of mahua flowers, Harichandan said, he advised the OS vendors to directly procure mahua from traders, minimising the role of intermediaries. “It will help curb black marketing and ensure fair price to the primary collectors of mahua flowers. The initiative is expected to benefit both vendors and local gatherers while promoting accountability in the supply chain,” he added.