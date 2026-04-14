Odisha HC issues contempt notice to OSCB MD

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has initiated contempt proceedings against the managing director of the Odisha State Cooperative Bank (OSCB) Siddharth Das for alleged non-compliance with an order directing payment of gratuity dues along with interest to a retired bank officer.

The single judge bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra has issued notice to Das to examine whether there has been wilful disobedience of its earlier order.

The case stems from an earlier judgement dated October 28, 2025, in which the court dismissed a petition filed by the bank and upheld the decision of the Controlling and Appellate Authorities (joint labour commissioner, Bhubaneswar), under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972.