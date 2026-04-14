Odisha HC sets April 23 deadline to restore walking track at Satyabrata Stadium

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has expressed concern over non-compliance with its earlier directive to remove concrete paver blocks from the walking track inside Satyabrata Stadium, located within the protected Barabati Fort area.

The two-judge bench of Justice KR Mohapatra and Justice V Narasingh had, on March 26, ordered an immediate halt to the laying of paver blocks and directed authorities to restore the track to its original unpaved condition. The order came while hearing a PIL on civic issues in Cuttack where concerns were raised over the project.

“In view of the health hazards posed by these concrete blocks, especially their hard, non-shock absorbing surface that can cause joint strain, foot problems, and increase the risk of slips and falls, particularly for the elderly and children, and since the authorities chose to sacrifice citizens’ basic right to walk safely, this court directs the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to immediately stop laying paver blocks on the walking track of Satyabrata Stadium,” the bench had ordered.