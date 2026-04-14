One killed, 15 hurt as truck hits bus near Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: One person died and 15 others sustained injuries after a Hyva truck collided with a private college bus on NH-20 near Oupada Chowk under Korei police limits here on Sunday night.

Police said the truck driver succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

According to reports, the bus carrying students of a private residential college was heading towards Tandara village near Jajpur Road. Near Oupada Chowk, a Hyva truck reportedly approached from the wrong route and collided with the bus.

Locals, along with police, reached the spot and rushed the injured persons to Jajpur Road community health centre. Later, many of the injured, including the truck driver, were shifted to Jajpur district headquarters hospital.

Due to the severity of his injuries, the truck driver was shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, he succumbed during treatment on Monday, police said.

Police have seized both the vehicles after registering a case. Further investigation is underway.