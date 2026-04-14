Parida visits Annapurna Gramina Bazar, lauds ORMAS’ efforts in empowering women SHGs

CUTTACK: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday visited the newly-inaugurated ‘Annapurna Gramina Bazar - The Village Store’, developed by Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) at Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) here.

The store was opened on Saturday. Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout briefed the deputy CM about the unique concept of the outlet, which aims to provide direct market access to products made by rural self-help groups (SHGs), farmers and artisans.

The initiative also seeks to eliminate middlemen and ensure better remuneration for primary producers, while showcasing Odisha’s rich handloom and handicrafts heritage.