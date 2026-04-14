Parida visits Annapurna Gramina Bazar, lauds ORMAS’ efforts in empowering women SHGs

CUTTACK: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday visited the newly-inaugurated ‘Annapurna Gramina Bazar - The Village Store’, developed by Odisha Rural Development & Marketing Society (ORMAS) at Cuttack Netaji Bus Terminal (CNBT) here.
The store was opened on Saturday. Joint CEO, ORMAS, Cuttack Bipin Rout briefed the deputy CM about the unique concept of the outlet, which aims to provide direct market access to products made by rural self-help groups (SHGs), farmers and artisans.
The initiative also seeks to eliminate middlemen and ensure better remuneration for primary producers, while showcasing Odisha’s rich handloom and handicrafts heritage.
Parida interacted with a shareholder of Cuttack Gramin Producer Company Ltd Suryakanti Singh, and lauded ORMAS for its efforts in strengthening rural livelihoods, empowering women SHGs and creating sustainable market linkages between rural producers and urban consumers.
She expressed satisfaction over the quality, diversity and presentation of the products displayed at the store. Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo and CMC commissioner Kirandeep Kaur Sahota accompanied Parida during her visit to the Village Store.
Earlier in the day, the deputy CM inaugurated the Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here. Speaking on the occasion, she stressed on women empowerment and making them self-reliant along with ensuring their economic development and security.
“Today, women have become self-reliant through business, employment and education. In the field of politics, women have been playing a prominent role in strengthening democracy by representing themselves,” said Parida.