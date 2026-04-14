TPSODL worker dies of electrocution in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A worker of Tata Power Southern Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPSODL) reportedly died of electrocution at Dhunkapada village under Polasara block in Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as 26-year-old Sushant Gouda, a resident of Dhunkapada. Sushant worked as an electrician at TPSODL.

Sources said Sushant was repairing a snag on an electric pole when he came in contact with a live wire. He was electrocuted and suffered serious burns. Following the mishap, he was rushed to Polasara community health centre where the doctor declared him brought dead.

Receiving information, police reached the spot for investigation. On Monday, Sushant’s body was sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway to ascertain the reason of electrocution, said Polasara IIC Kaushik Majhi.

On the day, officials of TPSODL’s Polasara sub-division met Sushant’s family members and have reportedly assured them of financial assistance as per norms.