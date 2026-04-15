BJD non-committal on alliance with Cong, BJP says there should be a strong opposition

BHUBANESWAR: While the statement of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das on a possible electoral alliance with BJD has set political circles abuzz, the regional outfit continues to be non-committal towards any such proposal.

Senior vice-president of BJD and former minister Debi Prasad Mishra termed such speculations a common feature of politics and clarified that no discussions have taken place within the party on the matter.

He emphasised that any decision of such importance would be taken by party president Naveen Patnaik only.

BJD sources, however, indicated a lack of enthusiasm within the BJD for any such arrangement following the recent Rajya Sabha election experiment, where despite Congress support, the party failed to secure victory for its second candidate Datteswar Hota. Besides, there is also strong opposition in both the BJD and Congress camps to such a proposal.