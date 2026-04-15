Book celebrating Odisha’s culinary heritage unveiled by chief minister

BHUBANESWAR: A book celebrating the rich culinary heritage of the state, ‘Odia Byanjana’, was unveiled by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi during the closing ceremony of Odia Pakhya 2026 here on Tuesday.

The book on classic Odia recipes authored by noted hotelier Debasish Patnaik is a curation of time-honoured recipes that reflect the depth, diversity and philosophy of Odia cuisine, ranging from everyday home cooking to festive delicacies and sweets.

The book presents each recipe with context, offering readers insights into the ingredients, cooking techniques and occasions associated with each dish.

Majhi lauded Patnaik for his efforts and initiative, emphasised that food is not merely sustenance but an integral expression of identity, tradition and community. The chief minister highlighted how Odia cuisine, with its subtle flavours, balanced nutrition and deep spiritual connections, deserves greater recognition both nationally and globally.

He further underlined that such efforts play a vital role in strengthening the state’s cultural narrative and inspiring younger generations to reconnect with their roots.