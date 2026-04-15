CM Majhi pays tribute to Ambedkar

KEONJHAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday said the inclusive welfare schemes of the Centre and the state government reflect the mantra of social equality introduced by BR Ambedkar.

Paying tributes to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at Keonjhar, the chief minister said he was a great social reformer, recalling his pivotal role in drafting India’s Constitution and upholding the ideals of unity, integrity, and social equality in the country.

He further said the central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is prioritising the implementation of constitutional provisions envisioned by Ambedkar for the development and social security of dalits, the downtrodden, and marginalised communities.

On the day, Majhi garlanded Ambedkar’s statue at the collectorate. Among others, Telkoi MLA Fakir Mohan Naik, DIG (WR) Brijesh Kumar Rai, Keonjhar collector Vishal Singh, and additional collector Mandaradhar Mohalik were present.

Later in the day, the chief minister visited the Maa Tarini temple in Ghatagaon before returning to Bhubaneswar after his four-day visit to Keonjhar.