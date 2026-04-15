Fishing ban along Odisha coast from today

KENDRAPARA: The Fisheries department has announced a two-month fishing ban across the state’s coastline to protect the fish stock during the crucial breeding season.

The ban on fishing by mechanised vessels will be effective from April 15 to June 15. Joint director of Fisheries department (Marine) Rabi Narayan Patnaik said all mechanised vessels have been directed to anchor at their respective jetties and fishing harbours by the midnight of April 14. Around 6,000 mechanised vessels including 1,726 trawlers registered with the department will not venture into the sea from April 15.

Patnaik informed that small mechanised and non-mechanised boats with a length of less than 8.5 metre are exempted from the ban. However, these boats are permitted to carry out fishing only in the territorial waters and catch only pelagic fish.

He said during the 60-day ban period, fishermen are strictly prohibited from venturing into the sea. Violators will face penalties from the Fisheries department and other relevant agencies.

A large number of fisher-folk, mostly inhabitants of the 484-km coastline, are associated with fishing activity. To offset the financial impact of the ban on marine fishermen, the state government would provide financial assistance to them, he said.

Around 300 species of fish including the delicious Hilsa breed from April to June. The ban aims to protect fish during the breeding season and prevent overfishing. The fisheries officer said the department has imposed the fishing ban the Odisha Marine Fishing Regulation Act-1982 to allow marine life to regenerate and fish stocks to replenish.