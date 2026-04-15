Hanuman Jayanti passes off peacefully in Sambalpur

A massive security deployment was put in place across the city to ensure smooth conduct of the festival. At least 44 platoons of police force, three companies of CAPF, 14 deputy SPs, five Additional SPs, 41 inspectors, and 140 SI/ASIs were deployed at strategic and sensitive locations.

Special emphasis was placed on surveillance and monitoring. Drone cameras, CCTV systems, and other advanced equipment were used to keep a close watch along the procession route. Authorities also arranged rooftop surveillance at vulnerable locations.

Regular patrolling by police teams and quick response units further strengthened the security grid. Authorities also made elaborate traffic management arrangements to regulate movement and prevent congestion during the processions, while a route map was circulated widely across social media for awareness of the public.

Several prominent leaders including Panchayati Raj Minister Rabi Naik, MLA Jayanarayan Mishra, and former legislator Nauri Naik took part in the celebrations.