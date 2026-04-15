Odisha may lose proportional Lok Sabha share despite seat increase: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: As opposition to the proposed Delimitation Bill intensifies ahead of the special session of Parliament, Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday joined the debate, raising concerns that Odisha may lose its proportional share in the Lok Sabha despite a marginal increase in seats.
In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen flagged apprehensions that the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes to increase the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850, could dilute the representation of states like Odisha that have controlled population growth.
Currently, Odisha has 21 seats in the Lok Sabha, accounting for 3.9 per cent of the total. Naveen said the state’s tally may rise to 29 after delimitation, but its proportional share could fall to 3.4 per cent, which the Leader of Opposition described as a significant loss.
“Odisha, which has been a frontrunner in moderating population growth and nurturing human capital, faces a potential 15% loss in political representation nationally. Our political voice and influence will be taken away to be redistributed in other states,” his letter said.
Naveen said Odisha could be the “fourth biggest loser” in the exercise, adding that this would be a huge blow to the aspirations of 4.5 crore Odias and a grave injustice to future generations.
While welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill, Naveen made it clear that his party would support delimitation only if the state’s political share is protected. “We will welcome the Delimitation Bill only if Odisha’s political rights remain intact,” he stated.
“This is not just about numbers. The Bill directly hits at the spirit of cooperative federalism enshrined in the Constitution. Any reduction in political rights will undermine the aspirations of Odisha and its people,” he said.
The Opposition leader urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter “strongly” and called for convening a special session of the Assembly within 48 hours to pass a resolution opposing any dilution of the state’s representation.
“Future generations will not forgive us if we remain silent while Odisha is reduced to a politically insignificant state,” he said.
“I request that a special session of the Assembly be convened within the next 48 hours to pass a resolution that not even 0.001% of political rights of Odisha be allowed to be taken away by other states. I appeal to you as an Odia to take up this issue strongly. BJD will stand with you on this as it affects the fate and future of our beloved state and motherland Odisha,” the letter said.