Odisha may lose proportional Lok Sabha share despite seat increase: Naveen Patnaik

BHUBANESWAR: As opposition to the proposed Delimitation Bill intensifies ahead of the special session of Parliament, Biju Janata Dal supremo Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday joined the debate, raising concerns that Odisha may lose its proportional share in the Lok Sabha despite a marginal increase in seats.

In a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Naveen flagged apprehensions that the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes to increase the Lok Sabha strength from 543 to 850, could dilute the representation of states like Odisha that have controlled population growth.

Currently, Odisha has 21 seats in the Lok Sabha, accounting for 3.9 per cent of the total. Naveen said the state’s tally may rise to 29 after delimitation, but its proportional share could fall to 3.4 per cent, which the Leader of Opposition described as a significant loss.

“Odisha, which has been a frontrunner in moderating population growth and nurturing human capital, faces a potential 15% loss in political representation nationally. Our political voice and influence will be taken away to be redistributed in other states,” his letter said.