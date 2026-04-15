Union Minister Pradhan launches projects worth Rs 375 crore in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan launched a slew of development projects worth over Rs 375 crore across Kuchinda, Bamra and Jamankira in the district on Tuesday.

A total of 78 projects were unveiled, including the inauguration of 39 projects worth Rs 108.33 crore and laying of foundation stones for another 39 projects valued at Rs 267.03 crore.

Among the key projects, a 100-bed sub-divisional hospital with a trauma care facility will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 53 crore at Kuchinda, the foundation stone for which was laid on the day. The hospital is aimed at strengthening emergency healthcare services in the region. Additionally, two multi-purpose community centres were inaugurated at Kuchinda and Kundaposi with an investment of Rs 5.14 crore while the foundation stone was laid for a new office building of Kuchinda NAC at a cost of Rs 6 crore.

Addressing public gatherings at Kuchinda and Bamra, Pradhan said the projects would significantly transform the lifestyle of people in the region and strengthen the local economy.

He emphasised that the BJP’s double-engine government is committed to the holistic development of tribal-dominated regions like Kuchinda, focusing on healthcare, education, infrastructure and green growth. “The projects launched today will improve connectivity, boost rural economy and enhance civic amenities, bringing a positive change in people’s lives,” he said.