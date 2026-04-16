BJP delegation meets tribals opposing bauxite mining in Sijimali, promises 'justice'

A senior delegation from the ruling BJP in Odisha visited the Sijimali region in Rayagada district, where tribal communities have been protesting against bauxite mining.

The delegation also assured residents that their concerns would be addressed soon.

The delegation, headed by Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, visited the unrest-hit Kantamal village and other parts of Sijimali, and interacted with protesting tribal groups, the Odisha BJP said in a statement.

Clashes had erupted betweeen locals and police personnel in Kashupur area of the district on April 7 over construction of a road leading to the Sijimali bauxite reserve, police said.

Around 60 policemen and several villagers were injured in the clashes.

"There will be no injustice against anyone. We have held detailed discussions with the local residents," the party said in a statement.

While studying the ground situation and taking feedback from locals, the BJP delegation was informed about "harassment of Kashipur residents by the administration" over the mining issue, it said.

Besides, the memorandum submitted by locals also alleged "filing of false cases and midnight arrests of pregnant women and children", the statement said.