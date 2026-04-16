BJP delegation meets tribals opposing bauxite mining in Sijimali, promises 'justice'

A senior delegation from the ruling BJP in Odisha visited the Sijimali region in Rayagada district, where tribal communities have been protesting against bauxite mining.
The delegation also assured residents that their concerns would be addressed soon.
The delegation, headed by Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, visited the unrest-hit Kantamal village and other parts of Sijimali, and interacted with protesting tribal groups, the Odisha BJP said in a statement.
Clashes had erupted betweeen locals and police personnel in Kashupur area of the district on April 7 over construction of a road leading to the Sijimali bauxite reserve, police said.
Around 60 policemen and several villagers were injured in the clashes.
"There will be no injustice against anyone. We have held detailed discussions with the local residents," the party said in a statement.
While studying the ground situation and taking feedback from locals, the BJP delegation was informed about "harassment of Kashipur residents by the administration" over the mining issue, it said.
Besides, the memorandum submitted by locals also alleged "filing of false cases and midnight arrests of pregnant women and children", the statement said.
The delegation also pointed out that the mining lease of Sijimali bauxite reserve was granted in 2023 during the previous BJD regime, and the locals have raised concern over the lease process, "which contained multiple legal violations", it said.
"Citing these alleged irregularities, local residents are opposed to road construction in the mining area," the Nabarangpur MP said.
He also said that "contradictory statements" from different groups and "misleading remarks" by various political parties have created fear and confusion among the villagers.
He added that the BJP delegation, which also held discussions with the local police and administration, would submit a ground report to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state party president Manmohan Samal.
Earlier, fact-finding teams of opposition BJD, Congress and Left parties visited the Kashupur area.
While the BJD sought intervention of President Droupadi Murmu in the matter, the Congress demanded holding a fresh gram sabha before handing over the mining lease to any private company in the Kashipur block.
The Sijimali mine has reserves of around 311 million tonnes of high-grade bauxite spread over 1,549 hectares in the Rayagada-Kalahandi border area.
The mining lease was given to a private company through auction, officials said.
(With inputs from PTI)