BJP delegation visits Sijimali, holds talks with tribal protesters

BHUBANESWAR: A high-level delegation of the state BJP, led by Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, visited the conflict-hit Sijimali area in Rayagada district on Wednesday and held discussion with the agitating tribal inhabitants.

Majhi assured the local community members that injustice and atrocities reported by Sijimali residents in the past will be resolved. Stating that no injustice will be done, Majhi said the team held detailed discussions with residents, local police and the collector.

The BJP MP said the ground situation and feedback from locals will be conveyed to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and state president Manmohan Samal for necessary action. In 2023, mining lease of Sijimali reserve was granted in Kashipur block of Rayagada during the previous BJD government.

Majhi said agitators alleged that the lease process contained multiple legal violations. Citing these alleged irregularities, local residents opposed road construction in the mining area, he said and added that contradictory statements from different groups and misleading remarks by various political parties have created fear and confusion among villagers.

During the discussions, locals submitted a memorandum to the BJP team. Major allegations included continuous harassment of Kashipur residents by the administration over the mining issue. Besides, the memorandum alleged filing of false cases and midnight arrests of pregnant women and children.