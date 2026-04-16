Nari Shakti Vandan Act is path-breaking, says Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday described the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, 2023 as a historic and transformative step towards women empowerment and asserted it will redefine India’s democratic framework by ensuring greater participation of women in policymaking.

Addressing a Nari Shakti Vandan town hall meeting at railway auditorium here in the city, Majhi said the legislation is not merely a law but the flight of aspirations of millions of women across the country. Calling it one of the most significant reforms in independent India, he said the Act guarantees one-third reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the chief minister said the past decades have witnessed a series of welfare initiatives aimed at women development with the one-third reservation law being the most path-breaking.

“When a woman leads, she empowers not just herself but the entire society,” Majhi said and added that women in Odisha have already demonstrated leadership at the grassroots level, with nearly 14.5 lakh women elected to panchayati raj institutions. The new legislation would further strengthen their role in governance and decision-making at higher levels.

Emphasising the state’s vision, the chief minister said building a ‘prosperous Odisha for a developed India’ requires making women economically self-reliant. He cited initiatives like the Subhadra Yojana and Lakhpati Didi scheme as key drivers of financial independence for women.