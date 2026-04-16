Naveen flags potential loss of Odisha’s Lok Sabha share over women’s reservation–delimitation linkage

BHUBAMESWAR: As the three-day special session of Parliament begins on Thursday to take up the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, BJD president Naveen Patnaik has warned that the proposed linkage between women’s reservation and the delimitation process could have far-reaching consequences for states like Odisha.
In a letter to all MPs from Odisha, the BJD president said the linkage, expected to follow the next Census, may penalise states that have made significant progress in population control and human development.
He cautioned that a disproportionate increase in Lok Sabha seats in more populous states could skew the allocation of central resources and policy attention, adversely impacting Odisha’s share in national developmental priorities, fiscal transfers and infrastructure investments.
The BJD president said the Bill, if implemented, would reduce Odisha’s share in the Lok Sabha from 3.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent, making it one of the top six states to lose representation.
A 0.5 per cent reduction is significant given the state’s already limited 3.9 per cent representation, he said, adding that it “steals the future of political representation of people of Odisha”.
“We cannot let it happen under our watch when people of Odisha have voted for you to protect their economic and political future through the Parliament,” he added.
Naveen said Odisha has been a major contributor to the Centre’s revenue but has faced discriminatory treatment. In light of these concerns, he urged MPs, irrespective of party affiliations, to carefully consider the broader implications of the amendment.
“It is imperative that we seek clarity, safeguards and if necessary, a decoupling of women’s reservation from the delimitation process,” he added.
Stating that MPs should support the amendment only if Odisha’s share of representation is not reduced or compromised, he urged them to raise their voice both inside and outside Parliament to ensure that the state’s rightful place in the Union remains secure and respected.
“Let us stand united in protecting the interests of our state while continuing to support genuine and equitable reforms. BJD is prepared to take it to the people of Odisha if our legitimate concerns and demands are trampled by the majority voice of other states,” he added.
The BJD president said the essence of Indian federalism lies in balanced representation, and any delimitation exercise that alters this balance risks marginalising states like Odisha in national decision-making.
He added that a relative reduction in Odisha’s voice in the Lok Sabha would weaken its ability to advocate for state-specific needs, from disaster management to tribal welfare and regional development.
Naveen said that for the people of Odisha, representation in Parliament is not just about numbers but about identity, pride and the assurance that the state’s aspirations are heard at the highest level.
Any move that diminishes Odisha’s presence in the national discourse could create a sense of degradation among the people.
The BJD president said MPs must ensure that the progress of one section does not come at the cost of another’s voice, adding that this is what the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill is likely to deliver.