Naveen flags potential loss of Odisha’s Lok Sabha share over women’s reservation–delimitation linkage

BHUBAMESWAR: As the three-day special session of Parliament begins on Thursday to take up the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, BJD president Naveen Patnaik has warned that the proposed linkage between women’s reservation and the delimitation process could have far-reaching consequences for states like Odisha.

In a letter to all MPs from Odisha, the BJD president said the linkage, expected to follow the next Census, may penalise states that have made significant progress in population control and human development.

He cautioned that a disproportionate increase in Lok Sabha seats in more populous states could skew the allocation of central resources and policy attention, adversely impacting Odisha’s share in national developmental priorities, fiscal transfers and infrastructure investments.

The BJD president said the Bill, if implemented, would reduce Odisha’s share in the Lok Sabha from 3.9 per cent to 3.4 per cent, making it one of the top six states to lose representation.

A 0.5 per cent reduction is significant given the state’s already limited 3.9 per cent representation, he said, adding that it “steals the future of political representation of people of Odisha”.

“We cannot let it happen under our watch when people of Odisha have voted for you to protect their economic and political future through the Parliament,” he added.

Naveen said Odisha has been a major contributor to the Centre’s revenue but has faced discriminatory treatment. In light of these concerns, he urged MPs, irrespective of party affiliations, to carefully consider the broader implications of the amendment.